Michelle Fredricks

June 28, 1967 – April 2, 2018

Michelle “Shell” Kay Fre­dricks, age 50 of Lake Ben­ton, passed away Monday, April 2 at Tyler Healthcare Center in Tyler. Memo­rial services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6 at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church and continued one hour prior to the ser­vice at church on Friday. Interment was in the Dia­mond Lake Lutheran Cem­etery. Online condolences may be sent via www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tyler Area Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Michelle was born June 28, 1967 to Robert and Janice (Fischer) Brown on the U.S. Air Force Base near Cape Cod, Massachu­setts. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lu­theran faith. As a young child and a “military brat,” Shell and her family trav­eled to and lived various places in Europe, includ­ing Germany, France and Spain. The family later re­turned to the United States and settled in Tyler. Shell graduated from Russell-Tyler High School then studied accounting at Min­nesota West Community Technical College in Pip­estone. On Sept. 27, 1986 she married Loren Fre­dricks at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. She was currently employed at Skyview Junction in Elk­ton, South Dakota, where she made many great friends and enjoyed visit­ing with the regulars. Shell was always very involved with her kids, traveling to see them every chance she had, from family game nights to simply spending the evening watching her grandkids. She loved going to every event and activity. Shell had an immeasurable amount of love for her kids and grandkids, and truly lived for them. She had a genuine kindness about her, and had a hard time say­ing “no” (especially to the grandbabies).

Michelle is survived by her husband Loren Fre­dricks of Lake Benton; her children, Lance (Amber) Fredricks of Pipestone and Miranda (Carl) Burfeind of Kindred, North Dakota; grandchildren Hayden, Hadley and Hexton Fre­dricks and Ryker Burfeind; mother Janice Brown of Tyler; siblings Allen (Ulma) Brown of Tyler, Cindy (John) Mundy of Scranton, Kansas, Diane (David) Fiegen of Marshall and Tom “TJ” (Cheryl) Brown of Heron Lake. She was preceded in death by her father Bob.