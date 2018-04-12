Michelle Fredricks
Michelle "Shell" Kay Fredricks, age 50 of Lake Benton, passed away Monday, April 2 at Tyler Healthcare Center in Tyler. Memorial services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6 at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church and continued one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment was in the Diamond Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
Michelle was born June 28, 1967 to Robert and Janice (Fischer) Brown on the U.S. Air Force Base near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. As a young child and a “military brat,” Shell and her family traveled to and lived various places in Europe, including Germany, France and Spain. The family later returned to the United States and settled in Tyler. Shell graduated from Russell-Tyler High School then studied accounting at Minnesota West Community Technical College in Pipestone. On Sept. 27, 1986 she married Loren Fredricks at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. She was currently employed at Skyview Junction in Elkton, South Dakota, where she made many great friends and enjoyed visiting with the regulars. Shell was always very involved with her kids, traveling to see them every chance she had, from family game nights to simply spending the evening watching her grandkids. She loved going to every event and activity. Shell had an immeasurable amount of love for her kids and grandkids, and truly lived for them. She had a genuine kindness about her, and had a hard time saying “no” (especially to the grandbabies).
Michelle is survived by her husband Loren Fredricks of Lake Benton; her children, Lance (Amber) Fredricks of Pipestone and Miranda (Carl) Burfeind of Kindred, North Dakota; grandchildren Hayden, Hadley and Hexton Fredricks and Ryker Burfeind; mother Janice Brown of Tyler; siblings Allen (Ulma) Brown of Tyler, Cindy (John) Mundy of Scranton, Kansas, Diane (David) Fiegen of Marshall and Tom “TJ” (Cheryl) Brown of Heron Lake. She was preceded in death by her father Bob.