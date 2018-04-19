New Community Center discussed at council meeting



Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper explained the costs involved with the Harrison Street water line improvement project at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The City of Lake Benton held a hearing on the proposed assess­ment for the Harrison Street wa­terline improvement project on Monday, April 16 before the reg­ular City Council meeting. During the hearing, Maintenance Super­visor Todd Draper explained the project, pointing out that, “This is not a street replacement.”…

