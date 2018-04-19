New Community Center discussed at council meeting
April 19, 2018
Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper explained the costs involved with the Harrison Street water line improvement project at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
The City of Lake Benton held a hearing on the proposed assessment for the Harrison Street waterline improvement project on Monday, April 16 before the regular City Council meeting. During the hearing, Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper explained the project, pointing out that, “This is not a street replacement.”…
