New Lake Benton Community Center discussed at Council meeting

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Council met for its regular meeting on Monday evening. The meeting began with an executive session regarding mediation. No actions were taken following the execu­tive session.

The city approved a lease with the Lake Benton Wildcats foot­ball team for the use of the foot­ball field at Westside Field…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.