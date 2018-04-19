Prepare for severe weather ahead of time



Severe thunderstorms can damage structures, trees, and vehicles. Plan ahead and be prepared for the severe weather season.



By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Even though the ground outside is still white, tor­nado season is just around the corner. Preparation is the best way to stay safe in the event of severe weath­er hitting southwest Min­nesota. Here are some tips to staying safe this severe weather season.

According to the Nation­al Weather Service (NWS), “Severe thunderstorms are officially defined as storms that are capable of produc­ing hail that is an inch or larger or wind gusts over 58 mph…Thunderstorms (can) also produce torna­does and dangerous light­ning; heavy rain can cause flash flooding.” Large hail and high winds can cause severe damage to proper­ty including plants, struc­tures, and vehicles.

