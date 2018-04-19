Prepare for severe weather ahead of time
Severe thunderstorms can damage structures, trees, and vehicles. Plan ahead and be prepared for the severe weather season.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Even though the ground outside is still white, tornado season is just around the corner. Preparation is the best way to stay safe in the event of severe weather hitting southwest Minnesota. Here are some tips to staying safe this severe weather season.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), “Severe thunderstorms are officially defined as storms that are capable of producing hail that is an inch or larger or wind gusts over 58 mph…Thunderstorms (can) also produce tornadoes and dangerous lightning; heavy rain can cause flash flooding.” Large hail and high winds can cause severe damage to property including plants, structures, and vehicles.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off