Repaying the kindness



Hospice volunteer Joan Jagt with her late husband Jerry.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

There is little doubt in the minds of anyone who knows Joan Jagt of Tyler just where she will be on Friday evening, April 27. Jagt will be spending her eve­ning at the 23rd annual Hospice Benefit and Auction at the Tyler Golf Club, and there is no place she would rather be. Joan is one of many area residents who have been on the front lines to see just what hospice workers and volunteers can do for a family in need.

Joan’s husband Jerry was diag­nosed with early-onset Alzheim­er’s disease at the age of 64, making her an unexpected care­giver at her home. She started as many do, confident she was up to the task, but as the months and years went on, the job became more and more all-consuming. It took over her life.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.