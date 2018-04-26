SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team awards announced for 2017-18 Winter Season



The Elkton-Lake Benton Girls Basketball Team received recognition for their academic abilities. Also receiving recognition for academic achievement, from Elkton-Lake Benton, were the One-Act Play team and the All-State Band members.

With the completion of all the SDHSAA winter fine arts and athletic activities, the SDHSAA announces that 658 teams have re­ceived the Academic Achievement Team Awards for the 2017-2018 Winter Season. All varsity fine arts groups and athletic teams that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the SDHSAA Aca­demic Achievement Team Award.

