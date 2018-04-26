SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team awards announced for 2017-18 Winter Season
April 26, 2018
The Elkton-Lake Benton Girls Basketball Team received recognition for their academic abilities. Also receiving recognition for academic achievement, from Elkton-Lake Benton, were the One-Act Play team and the All-State Band members.
With the completion of all the SDHSAA winter fine arts and athletic activities, the SDHSAA announces that 658 teams have received the Academic Achievement Team Awards for the 2017-2018 Winter Season. All varsity fine arts groups and athletic teams that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award.
