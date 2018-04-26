Special education teacher contract approved at April board meeting

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 18. Two members, Heath Houselog and LaDon Prosch, were absent from the meeting, as was Superintendent Ann Wendorff.

Principal Weegman announced that the special education instructor position has been filled. The position was offered to Megan Stratman, who is coming from the Dawson-Boyd district. Stratman is a Minnesota Licensed Special Education teacher and has experience in the field.

