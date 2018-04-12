“Steel Magnolias” continues Friday
April 12, 2018
Sue Nelson of Tracy (standing) as Truvy and Lacey Barke of Arco as Shelby.
By Mark Wilmes
The Lake Benton Opera House spring play, “Steel Magnolias,” will continue this weekend with performances on Friday and Saturday, April 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m.
This weekend’s weather forced the cancellation of Sunday’s matinee performance after big crowds and good reviews for Friday and Saturday’s performances.
