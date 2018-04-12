“Steel Magnolias” continues Friday



Sue Nelson of Tracy (standing) as Truvy and Lacey Barke of Arco as Shelby.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Opera House spring play, “Steel Magnolias,” will continue this weekend with performances on Friday and Sat­urday, April 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

This weekend’s weather forced the cancellation of Sun­day’s matinee performance after big crowds and good reviews for Friday and Saturday’s perfor­mances.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.