Steel Magnolias opens Friday



Pictured from left— Kathy Holck of Ruthton, Jocelyn Klein of Tyler, Sue Nelson of Tracy, Kathy Wilmes of Tyler, Beth Reams of Brookings, South Dakota, and Lacey Barke of Arco star in “Steel Magnolias,” opening Friday at the Lake Benton Opera House.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton Opera House spring play, “Steel Magnolias,” will open Friday, April 6 for a six-show run over two weekends.

The play, penned by Robert Harling, was based on his own family following the death of his sister Susan (named Shelby in the play) in 1985 after the birth of his nephew and failure of a family member-donated kidney to Susan…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.