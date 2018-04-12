Tyler shop to go up for bid

By Tammy Mathison

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met last Tues­day, April 3 with Commission­ers Rick Hamer and Corey Sik absent. Due to the weather, the meeting was short.

During the Engineer’s report, Lincoln County Engineer Joe Wilson talked with the Board of Commissioners regarding the possibility of putting the old Highway Department shop in Tyler up for bid. Commission­ers present were in favor of this, and the building will be put up for bid.

