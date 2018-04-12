Tyler shop to go up for bid
April 12, 2018
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met last Tuesday, April 3 with Commissioners Rick Hamer and Corey Sik absent. Due to the weather, the meeting was short.
During the Engineer’s report, Lincoln County Engineer Joe Wilson talked with the Board of Commissioners regarding the possibility of putting the old Highway Department shop in Tyler up for bid. Commissioners present were in favor of this, and the building will be put up for bid.
