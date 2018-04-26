Veire retires from Fire Department



Jim Veire, center, served on the Lake Benton Fire Department for 40 years, retiring from the force this month.

By Shelly Finzen

Jim Veire has served on the Lake Benton Fire Department (LBFD) for 40 years. About two weeks ago, he retired from the department. When asked about the transition, Jim had alot to say, but what stuck out the most was his appreciation and respect for the LBFD and those who serve and have served.

Jim began serving on the department when he was in his early 20s. He was in business in Lake Benton with his father, who had also served on the LBFD as a younger man. Jim knew people on the department, and had friends serving then…

