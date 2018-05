Submitted by Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats are preparing to start their 2018 season Satur­day, April 28, in Mitchell, South Dakota as they are playing the Dakota Bull­dogs at Caldwell Sports Complex. The Wildcats were expected to begin April 21 at home but, due to snow on the field, that game was postponed to Saturday, June 16.

