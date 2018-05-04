Ardith Larsen is named the New Ulm Diocesan Woman of the Year



Ardith Larsen was named the New Ulm Diocesan Woman of the Year. Ardith is pictured with Fr. Ron Huberty.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The New Ulm Diocesan Coun­cil of Catholic Women (NUD­CCW) held their 59th annual convention at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls this past Saturday, April 28. Five women from Lake Benton attended the convention— Jodie Nomeland, Mary Caraway, Lois Zimmer, Deann Schindler, and Ardith Larsen. Ardith, a member of the Church of St. Genevieve, received the 2018 Woman of the Year award while at the conven­tion.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.