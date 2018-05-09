Ash Grove Dairy feedlot violations have been corrected

May 9, 2018

By Shelly Finzen
According to a recent press release from the Minnesota Pollution Con­trol Agency (MPCA), the Ash Grove Dairy, located in rural Lake Benton, was re­cently cited for feedlot vio­lations. They were fined $1,695 for the violation.
According to MPCA rep­resentative Brent Reis, the dairy received the viola­tion because of their ca­pacity…

