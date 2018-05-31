Buffalo Ridge Chorale Concert Sunday, June 3 in Hendricks
The Buffalo Ridge Chorale is pictured performing in 2017.
“Friends of Jazz” to be featured at concert
On Sunday, June 3 at 4 p.m. the Buffalo Ridge Chorale, along with the Friends of Jazz quartet, will present their spring concert entitled “Big Noise” at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks. Since 2010, the chorale has performed a spring and fall concert held in various communities along the Minnesota- South Dakota border.
The director of the chorale is Dr. Anna DeGraff…
