City issues liquor licenses to two new businesses at regular meeting



The City awarded various licenses to the new owners of the Lake Benton Bar and Grill, Fred and Lisa Schmidt and Stephanie Schmidt. Ownership will transfer later this week.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The City of Lake Benton met for their regular meeting on Monday, May 21. During the meeting, it was announced that the Lake Benton Bar and Grill has been sold. Effective later this week, the establishment will be owned and operated by Fred and Lisa and Stephanie Schmidt. Fred and Lisa are from Hendricks and Stephanie is in the process of relocating to Lake Benton from the Cities. The city granted their liquor on-sale and off-sale licenses at the meeting, as well as licenses for closing at 2 a.m., selling on Sundays, dances and coin operated machines. Accord­ing to City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen, legal counsel has informed the city that the exclusivity for the off-sale licen­sure transfers with the business and will stay in effect until 2025. Licenses for on-sale liquor sales, Sunday sales, malt liquor, hold­ing dances and one coin-oper­ated machine were also granted to the Showboat Pavilion at the meeting.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.