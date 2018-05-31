City-wide rummage sales saw steady business
May 31, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The community members of LakeBenton held the annual All-City Rummage event this past weekend. Many of the sales began on Friday and continued through Monday. With nearly perfect weather, sellers said business was good and buyers loved the variety they found across town.
The Chamber of Commerce sponsored advertising for the sales…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off