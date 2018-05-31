City-wide rummage sales saw steady business

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The community mem­bers of LakeBenton held the annual All-City Rum­mage event this past weekend. Many of the sales began on Friday and continued through Mon­day. With nearly perfect weather, sellers said busi­ness was good and buy­ers loved the variety they found across town.

The Chamber of Com­merce sponsored adver­tising for the sales…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.