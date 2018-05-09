Council addresses several taxpayer concerns Monday night

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The regular meeting of the Lake Benton City Council was held Monday, May 7 at the Heri­tage Center/City Office. A pri­mary topic of discussion was a Settlement Agreement and Re­lease of Claims under Minnesota Statutes 299A.465 presented by Mayor Bob Worth for approval by the council. According to Worth, the agreement explains to the Lake Benton taxpayers the purpose for the many closed sessions held over the last year. “This is a public document,” Worth stated, “so we do not need to go into closed session. The description is that it is a ‘Settle­ment Agreement and Release of Claims under Minnesota Stat­utes 299A.465 is made by and between Thor Tollefson, employ­ee, and the City of Lake Benton, employer.”’ The document must first be accepted by the council, which it was, then be notarized before it can be released to the public. The notarization was scheduled for Tuesday, May 8. Once the document has been approved and notarized, it will be published in the Lake Benton Valley Journal…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.