E-LB band and choir awards night and concert

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton middle and high school bands and choirs entertained community members, friends, and family with song Tuesday last week, May 8. During the E-LB Spring Concert, band and choir awards and honors were also pre­sented.

The concert opened with the High School Fes­tival Choir led by Mrs. Su­san Sudtelgte. The choir performed “Take This Song of Joy” and “Cantar.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.