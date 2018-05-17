E-LB band and choir awards night and concert
May 17, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton middle and high school bands and choirs entertained community members, friends, and family with song Tuesday last week, May 8. During the E-LB Spring Concert, band and choir awards and honors were also presented.
The concert opened with the High School Festival Choir led by Mrs. Susan Sudtelgte. The choir performed “Take This Song of Joy” and “Cantar.”
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off