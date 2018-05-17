E-LB boys take second in DVC track meet May 10



Noah Greer jumped 16-07.50 in the Long Jump event at the DVC track meet.

By Shelly Finzen

The Dakota Valley Conference meet for track was held on Thursday, May 10 at Estelline, South Dakota. Both the girls and boys teams participated in the events, with many of them placing in the top 10 finalists.

In the girls events, Brooklyn Nielsen placed fifth in the 400 Meter Dash with a final time of 1:08.09. Aubrey Wirth placed ninth in the event, finishing at 1:11.03.

