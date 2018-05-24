E-LB choir performed and toured in Kansas City metro



By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Choir took the classroom out of the state this past April. Forty-eight of the 60-member choir went to the Kansas City Metro area to perform and tour the area.

According to Susan Sud­telgte, Choir Director of Elton-Lake Benton High, the choir makes the trip every two to five years, depending on student in­terest, to take part in the Worlds of Fun Festival of Music…

