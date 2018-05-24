E-LB choir performed and toured in Kansas City metro
The Elkton-Lake Benton Choir took a trip to the Kansas City Metro area this past April. While on the trip, they performed five times and visited several attractions, museums, and performances.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Choir took the classroom out of the state this past April. Forty-eight of the 60-member choir went to the Kansas City Metro area to perform and tour the area.
According to Susan Sudtelgte, Choir Director of Elton-Lake Benton High, the choir makes the trip every two to five years, depending on student interest, to take part in the Worlds of Fun Festival of Music…
