E-LB hosts Running Elk track meet at home
May 4, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
Elkton-Lake Benton hosted the Running Elk Track Meet last Saturday, April 28. There were nine schools including Elkton-Lake Benton who competed in the meet… In the men’s division, Alex Landsman finished the 100 Meter Dash in seventh place and Bryson Sik finished in eighth place. The boys were close in time, with Landsman finishing at 12.46 and Six at 12.47. Bryson Sik finished sixth in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 25.09…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.