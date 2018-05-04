E-LB play “Around the World in 80 Days” presented



Elkton-Lake Benton High School students presented “Around the World in 80 Days” on Friday and Saturday evenings. Pictured are Daniel Junker as Phileas Fogg and Alexis Christensen as Amanda in one of the scenes from the show.

By Mark Wilmes

Elkton-Lake Benton High School students presented “Around the World in 80 Days” on Friday and Saturday in the high school gymnasium. The play was a Michael Hulett adap­tation of the Jules Verne novel of the same name.

The play recounted the well-loved story of Phileas Fogg (played by Daniel Junker), who bets his friends that he can go around the world in 80 days in 1872, in the days before air­planes.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Preston Severson as Passepartout and Jayla Prosch as Agnes in “Around the World in 80 Days.”