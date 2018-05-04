E-LB track team competes in first meet of the season

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton track teams finally made it to the track last Tuesday, April 24. The Elk men and women both competed at this meet, placing 10th and 15th.

There were two ladies in the 100 Meter Dash. Dallas Lytle finished with a time of 14.51. Trinity Haugen’s time was 15.86. In the 200 Meter Dash, Lytle’s time was 31.89. Emily Miller finished with a time of 32.29 and Haugen had a time of 33.59…

