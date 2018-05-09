E-LB tracksters place in several events at Baltic
May 9, 2018
The E-LB boys took first place in the 1,600 Meter Sprint Medley event at the Baltic, South Dakota meet on Tuesday, May 1.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Track Team traveled to Baltic, South Dakota on Tuesday, May 1. Several of the tracksters finished in the top ten of their events…
Over all, the Lady Elks finished in ninth place, while the men placed seventh.
The track teams competed in two more meets last week, one at O’Gorman in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, May 4, and the Dells Invite in Dell Rapids, South Dakota on Monday, May 7. Their next meet will be the Dakota Valley Championship on Thursday, May 10 in Estelline, South Dakota.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.