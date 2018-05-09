E-LB tracksters place in several events at Baltic



The E-LB boys took first place in the 1,600 Meter Sprint Medley event at the Baltic, South Dakota meet on Tuesday, May 1.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Track Team traveled to Baltic, South Dakota on Tuesday, May 1. Several of the tracksters finished in the top ten of their events…

Over all, the Lady Elks finished in ninth place, while the men placed sev­enth.

The track teams compet­ed in two more meets last week, one at O’Gorman in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, May 4, and the Dells Invite in Dell Rapids, South Dakota on Monday, May 7. Their next meet will be the Dakota Valley Championship on Thurs­day, May 10 in Estelline, South Dakota.

