Don Kuhn of Tyler has been fishing for eight decades.

By Richard Siemers

Fishing season opened on Saturday, May 12, and there was no question what Don Kuhn would be doing that day.

β€œIt was cold and windy but my son (Bryan) and I fished and had good luck,” Don said. β€œI wore my snowmobile suit.”

There was no way he could stay home on fishing opener.

