Elkton-Lake Benton FFA Chapter Awards Night held
May 4, 2018
The outgoing officers of the Elkton-Lake Benton FFA Chapter are Marie Robbins, Wade Busselman, Bryson Sik, Samantha Schindler, Rachel Colgrove, Kayla Engwicht, Taryn Krog, and Katelyn Grooters.
By Shelly Finzen
Friends and family members of the Elkton-Lake Benton FFA chapter gathered Monday evening to celebrate the achievements of the chapter and its members and to install new officers.
There were 16 FFA members who received the Greenhand Award. The Star Greenhand Award is given to one outstanding first-year member who has actively participated in FFA…
Samantha Schindler received the Star Chapter Degree.