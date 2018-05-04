Elkton-Lake Benton FFA Chapter Awards Night held



The outgoing officers of the Elkton-Lake Benton FFA Chapter are Marie Robbins, Wade Busselman, Bryson Sik, Samantha Schindler, Rachel Colgrove, Kayla Engwicht, Taryn Krog, and Katelyn Grooters.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Friends and family mem­bers of the Elkton-Lake Benton FFA chapter gath­ered Monday evening to celebrate the achievements of the chapter and its mem­bers and to install new of­ficers.

There were 16 FFA members who received the Greenhand Award. The Star Greenhand Award is given to one outstanding first-year member who has actively participated in FFA…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Samantha Schindler received the Star Chapter Degree.