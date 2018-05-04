FCCLA members honored, awards received Monday
Members present at the FCCLA banquet, left to right in front, are Jesse Busselman, Alyna Trigg, Kayla Goetz, Autumn Tooley, Tristin Basham, Sydney Boersma and Julia Drietz; in back are Rachael Krog, Kailyn Drietz, Madisyn Nielsen, Madeline Bressler, Hannah Krog, Alexis Christensen and Sabel Christensen.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton FCCLA Chapter celebrated Monday evening with family and friends at the Elkton-Lake Benton High School Lunch Room. Awards were presented, and new officers were installed.
The chapter had a total of 19 members. Sixteen of those members competed in STAR Event regional level…
Incoming FCCLA Officers are Public Relations Coordinator Madeline Bressler, Vice-President of Membership and Recognition Madisyn Nielsen, Vice-President Hannah Krog, President Jesse Busselman, Secretary Julia Drietz, and Treasurer/Fundraiser Coordinator Alexis Christensen.