FCCLA members honored, awards received Monday



Members present at the FCCLA banquet, left to right in front, are Jesse Busselman, Alyna Trigg, Kayla Goetz, Autumn Tooley, Tristin Basham, Sydney Boersma and Julia Drietz; in back are Rachael Krog, Kailyn Drietz, Madisyn Nielsen, Madeline Bressler, Hannah Krog, Alexis Christensen and Sabel Christensen.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton FCCLA Chapter cel­ebrated Monday evening with family and friends at the Elkton-Lake Benton High School Lunch Room. Awards were presented, and new officers were in­stalled.

The chapter had a total of 19 members. Sixteen of those members com­peted in STAR Event re­gional level…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Incoming FCCLA Officers are Public Relations Coordinator Madeline Bressler, Vice-President of Membership and Recognition Madisyn Nielsen, Vice-President Hannah Krog, President Jesse Busselman, Secretary Julia Drietz, and Treasurer/Fundraiser Coordinator Alexis Christensen.