Five E-LB tracksters qualify for State May 25-26

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Five members of the Elkton-Lake Benton track team qualified for the state meet to be held in Rapid City, South Dakota over Memorial Day Week­end. Hunter Nielsen quali­fied twice, in the Pole Vault event and in the 110 Me­ter Hurdles. Though they did not qualify for state, several team members competed in the regional track meet held in Chester, South Dakota, with many of them placing in the top ten finalists.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.