Front of new Lake Benton Community Center leased to the Showboat Pavilion



The front end of the new Lake Benton Community Center will soon house the Showboat Pavilion, expected to open in early June. The back of the building will be available to rent for events.

By Shelly Finzen

At a special meeting early Monday morning, the Lake Benton City Council approved a lease agreement for the front half of the new Lake Benton Community Center. Sarah Meyer and partners plan to open the Showboat Pavilion in the front part of the new Lake Benton Community Center before Saddle Horse weekend. As part of the agreement, Meyer will also manage and market the event center in the back of the building…

