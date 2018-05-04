Hospice benefit draws over 200 guests
May 4, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The 23rd annual Hospice Benefit and Auction was host to a large crowd on Friday evening at the Tyler Golf Club. A total of 225 meals of roast beef and trimmings were provided to ticketholders for the event. Initial estimates put the total dollars raised at over $20,000.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by Dr. Terry Parr on piano, as well as a trio called the Red Hat Gypsies, that consisted of Sue Schreier, James Vander Waal and Rick Johnson…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off