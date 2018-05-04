Junior Achievement program teaches life skills



The kindergarten class received certificates of achievement for completing the Junior Achievement program, led by Kristie Johnson of DSI, Inc.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton kin­dergarten class had a special guest teacher vis­it the class once a week during the month of April. Kristie Johnson of DSI, Inc. visited the kin­dergarten class to lead a Junior Achievement pro­gram.

According to the Junior Achievement of the Up­per Midwest website, “Ju­nior Achievement offers financial literacy, college and career readiness, and entrepreneurship educa­tion to K-12 students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin.” Some of the skills taught in the kindergarten class included needs-versus-wants and saving money.

