Junior Achievement program teaches life skills
The kindergarten class received certificates of achievement for completing the Junior Achievement program, led by Kristie Johnson of DSI, Inc.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton kindergarten class had a special guest teacher visit the class once a week during the month of April. Kristie Johnson of DSI, Inc. visited the kindergarten class to lead a Junior Achievement program.
According to the Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest website, “Junior Achievement offers financial literacy, college and career readiness, and entrepreneurship education to K-12 students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin.” Some of the skills taught in the kindergarten class included needs-versus-wants and saving money.
