Lake Benton EMS serves Lake Benton in many different ways
May 24, 2018
The Lake Benton EMS team works with other agencies, such as the Tyler Ambulance, to provide emergency services as quickly as possible.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
This week is National EMS Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our local communities. The Lake Benton EMS team works hard to serve LakeBenton and the surrounding community. They are often called to assist other agencies.
The Lake Benton EMS team only has 11 members at the moment, and they encourage you to consider joining them to protect our area…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off