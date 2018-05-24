Lake Benton EMS serves Lake Benton in many different ways



The Lake Benton EMS team works with other agencies, such as the Tyler Ambulance, to provide emergency services as quickly as possible.

By Shelly Finzen

This week is National EMS Week. In 1974, President Ger­ald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our local communities. The Lake Benton EMS team works hard to serve LakeBenton and the surrounding community. They are often called to assist other agencies.

The Lake Benton EMS team only has 11 members at the mo­ment, and they encourage you to consider joining them to pro­tect our area…

