Lake Benton kindergarteners and sixth graders in graduation ceremonies



The kindergarten class is moving up to the first grade. They celebrated completing the year on Thursday, May 17 with a graduation ceremony followed by treats.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Two Lake Benton School classes walked the stage, last Wednesday, May 16, as the kindergarten and sixth grade classes cel­ebrated milestones in two different graduation cere­monies. The kindergarten ceremony was held in the morning and was followed by cupcakes and juice in the school lunch room. The sixth grade class held their ceremony in the af­ternoon, and was also fol­lowed by treats.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



KaDan Smith receives his certificate from Principal Dale Weegman and Board Secretary Roger Rudebusch.