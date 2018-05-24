Lake Benton kindergarteners and sixth graders in graduation ceremonies

May 24, 2018

K grad 20180516_085328
The kindergarten class is moving up to the first grade. They celebrated completing the year on Thursday, May 17 with a graduation ceremony followed by treats.

By Shelly Finzen
Two Lake Benton School classes walked the stage, last Wednesday, May 16, as the kindergarten and sixth grade classes cel­ebrated milestones in two different graduation cere­monies. The kindergarten ceremony was held in the morning and was followed by cupcakes and juice in the school lunch room. The sixth grade class held their ceremony in the af­ternoon, and was also fol­lowed by treats.

6th grad DSC_0152
KaDan Smith receives his certificate from Principal Dale Weegman and Board Secretary Roger Rudebusch.

