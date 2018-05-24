Lake Benton kindergarteners and sixth graders in graduation ceremonies
The kindergarten class is moving up to the first grade. They celebrated completing the year on Thursday, May 17 with a graduation ceremony followed by treats.
By Shelly Finzen
Two Lake Benton School classes walked the stage, last Wednesday, May 16, as the kindergarten and sixth grade classes celebrated milestones in two different graduation ceremonies. The kindergarten ceremony was held in the morning and was followed by cupcakes and juice in the school lunch room. The sixth grade class held their ceremony in the afternoon, and was also followed by treats.
KaDan Smith receives his certificate from Principal Dale Weegman and Board Secretary Roger Rudebusch.