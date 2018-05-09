Lake Benton students learning outside the classroom



The Lake Benton first grade class took a group photo in front of the Brookings Children’s Museum. They visited the museum with the kindergarten class last week.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elementa­ry School encourages stu­dents to learn outside of the classroom as much as they do inside. On Tuesday, May 1 the kindergarten and first grade students traveled to Brookings, South Dakota for a day of hands-on learning at the Brookings Children’s Mu­seum. When asked about their trip, both classes had much to say.

The majority of the kin­dergarten students had the most fun on the clouds, with eight of them voting that exhibit as the best…

The first grade students also had favorite exhibits. Will W. said he enjoyed climbing in the clouds and playing in the wa­ter. In the clouds exhibit, students were allowed to climb through an obstacle course in the sky…

All the students had fun as they hung around the clouds exhibit, which was the favorite of both classes.