Last days of school are busy for Lake Benton students
May 17, 2018
On your marks! Get set! Go! The fifth grade bounced along in one of the eight Field Day stations at Lake Benton School on Monday, May 14.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The 2017-18 school year is winding down at Lake Benton Elementary School and they are celebrating with a number of different events and programs.
The Book Buddies program finished up on Monday, May 7….
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off