LBLA: Overseers of Lake Benton Lake
May 24, 2018
The Lake Benton Lake Association sponsors stocking the lake with game and pan fish. This is just one of the many projects they have funded.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Lake Benton Lake is important to several individuals, groups, and organizations. The Lake Benton Lake Association (LBLA) is one of these groups. It is made of volunteers with an interest in preserving the lake habitat while keeping it beautiful and useful for everyone. Recently, the Valley Journal had a chance to visit with some of the members about their goals and what keeps them going.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off