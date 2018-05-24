Music Fest begins on Thursday
Locals and non-locals alike enjoy the music and dancing at Music Fest. Join them for this year’s festivities.
By Shelly Finzen
The 24th annual Music Fest will begin this Thursday evening with music, dancing, food and fun on the schedule. The kickoff will take place at 11 a.m. with the Larry Olsen Band topping the program. Other musicians and groups scheduled for the weekend include Top Notchmen, Brian and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen, and Ryan Herman and Karl Hartwich, all from Wisconsin;…
