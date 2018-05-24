Music Fest begins on Thursday



Locals and non-locals alike enjoy the music and dancing at Music Fest. Join them for this year’s festivities.

By Shelly Finzen

The 24th annual Music Fest will begin this Thursday eve­ning with music, dancing, food and fun on the schedule. The kickoff will take place at 11 a.m. with the Larry Olsen Band topping the program. Other mu­sicians and groups scheduled for the weekend include Top Notch­men, Brian and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen, and Ryan Her­man and Karl Hartwich, all from Wisconsin;…

