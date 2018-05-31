Music Fest dancers come back for the dancing, fellowship and fun
May 31, 2018
The dance floor filled quickly as people of all ages from 22 different states gathered to enjoy polka and other music genres at the 24th annual Music Fest held on the Olsen Farm.
By Shelly Finzen
The 24th annual Music Fest was held at the Larry Olsen Farm over Memorial Day weekend. This year’s festival included a few minor changes, but, according to Brenda Olsen, the event was a success.
Brenda estimated that 1,500 people, from 22 different states, attended Music Fest this year. People came from as far away as California and as close as Lake Benton…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off