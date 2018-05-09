Principal Weegman gets a special farewell message at spring concert



Mrs. Marijane Borresen thinks outside the box for her music curriculum. The students learn about rhythm and timing through bucket drumming. Here fourth graders show their stuff as they drum with the class.

By Shelly Finzen

LakeBentonElementary School students presented their Elementary Spring Concert on Thursday, May 3 in the Lake Benton School Gymnasium. The program was directed by music teacher Marijane Borresen. Stu­dents from preschool through sixth grade took part in the per­formance…

Although the singing was over, the night’s activi­ties were not. The students had put together a surprise farewell address for Prin­cipal Dale Weegman, who will be retiring at the end of the year. Students held up letters by class that spelled out “LAKE BEN­TON ELEMENTARY WILL MISS YOU VERY MUCH MR. WEEGMAN.” Students who did not have letters to raise held Bobcat paws instead.

The fifth grade sang “Boondocks,” a song about living in rural America.