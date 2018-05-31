Senior Dining meal will feature a Senior LinkAge Line speaker
May 31, 2018
Julie Kellogg talked about her life and adventures in Alaska at the May $2 Senior Dining meal. During her talk, she showed several of her souvenirs and memorabilia from Alaska.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Representatives of the Lake Benton Senior Dining program recently announced that the next $2 Senior Dining Meal will be offered on Thursday, June 7 at the old Lake Benton Community Center. The meal will be sponsored by Ray Hurd and will feature Brittany Bower, who will speak about the Senior Link Age Line.
