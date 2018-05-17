Several E-LB athletes rank top 10 in track and field events



Hunter Nielsen ranked in the top 10 in the boys 300 Meter Hurdles event.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton boys and girls track teams competed in the Quarrier Invite meet in Dell Rapids, South Dakota on Monday, May 7. Several individuals and relay teams finished in the top 10.

E-LB boys finished in sixth place in the 4×800 Meter Relay with a time of 10:24.29. Hunter Nielsen placed fourth in the boys 110 Meter Hurdles. Hunter’s younger sister, Brooklyn Nielsen, placed eighth in the girls 100 Meter Dash with a final time of 14:36…

