Thirty-one students graduate from Elkton-Lake Benton High School



The E-LB Select Choir sang “New Day” for the graduates and their friends and families.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton (E-LB) Class of 2018 met a milestone on Sunday, May 13. A total of 31 students graduated from E-LB High School, honoring and celebrating with those who helped them reach this goal.

The senior class entereed to “Pomp and Circumstance,” directed by Amy Weight, played by the E-LB band members. The Welcome was given by Senior Class President Samantha Schindler and Senior Class Vice-President Callie Otkin…

