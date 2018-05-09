US Senator Amy Klobuchar visits with Soybean Growers in Lake Benton



U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited with members of the Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers in Lake Benton on Tuesday, May 1. After meeting with the group, the Senator visited Bio Ag Energy Services / The ExpressWay in celebration of the launch of B20 in Minnesota. Pictured are Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Secretary Bob Worth, Senator Klobuchar, American Soybean Growers Association Director Joel Schreurs, and Minnesota Soybean Growers Association CEO Tom Slunecka.

By Shelly Finzen

On Tuesday, May 1, LakeBen­ton hosted a special guest. US Senator Amy Klobuchar met with the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) to hear about the concerns lo­cal farmers have about farming in Minnesota. Klobuchar’s visit was concurrent with the launch of B20 (20 percent biodiesel) in Minnesota.

According to local farmer Bob Worth, who is also a State Direc­tor and Secretary of the MSGA, Senator Klobuchar tries to visit each county in the State of Min­nesota each year. Worth had in­vited the Senator to visit Lake Benton when he lobbied for the MSGA about a year ago. Klobu­char accepted the invitation and this year’s visit to Lincoln Coun­ty took place at The Lunch Box in Lake Benton.

