Wildcats get back to winning
May 31, 2018
The Wildcats are back in the winning with a victory over the Tri-State Buffaloes on Saturday. The Wildcats’No. 5 is pictured as he runs the ball for a first down.
Submitted by Mike Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats got back in the win column with a 63-0 victory over the Tri-State Buffalos Saturday in Lake Benton. The Wildcats now have a 3-1 record while the Buffalos are still looking to get their first win of the season. The Buffalos have had a tough year with many injuries and played the game with only 12 players in what was the hottest game of the season so far.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.