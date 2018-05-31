Wildcats get back to winning



The Wildcats are back in the winning with a victory over the Tri-State Buffaloes on Saturday. The Wildcats’No. 5 is pictured as he runs the ball for a first down.



Submitted by Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats got back in the win column with a 63-0 victory over the Tri-State Buffalos Saturday in Lake Benton. The Wildcats now have a 3-1 record while the Buf­falos are still looking to get their first win of the sea­son. The Buffalos have had a tough year with many in­juries and played the game with only 12 players in what was the hottest game of the season so far.

