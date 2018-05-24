Wildcats lose a close game at home
May 24, 2018
Submitted by Mike Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats lost a close game to the Sioux Empire Crusaders Saturday in Lake Benton by a score of 22-20. The Wildcats are now 2-1 while the Crusaders move to 4-0.
The Wildcats were ahead of the Crusaders for most of the game which saw nine turnovers, six by the Crusaders, but gave up the lead late in the game and could not score again…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.