Wildcats lose a close game at home

Submitted by Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats lost a close game to the Sioux Empire Crusad­ers Saturday in Lake Ben­ton by a score of 22-20. The Wildcats are now 2-1 while the Crusaders move to 4-0.

The Wildcats were ahead of the Crusaders for most of the game which saw nine turnovers, six by the Crusaders, but gave up the lead late in the game and could not score again…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.