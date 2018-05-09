Wildcats triumph over the Tri-State Buffalos
May 9, 2018
Submitted by Mike Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats defeated the Tri-State Buffalos Saturday by a 48-0 score. The game was played in Garretson, South Dakota. The Wildcats showed much improvement from their first game, with fewer penalties, but they still need to keep improving to get back to another championship.
The Wildcat offense was led by QB David Oates, who completed 10 of 16 passes good for 151 yards, four TDs and one interception…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Sports | Comments Off