Wildcats triumph over the Tri-State Buffalos

Submitted by Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats defeated the Tri-State Buffalos Saturday by a 48-0 score. The game was played in Garretson, South Dakota. The Wildcats showed much improve­ment from their first game, with fewer penalties, but they still need to keep im­proving to get back to an­other championship.

The Wildcat offense was led by QB David Oates, who completed 10 of 16 passes good for 151 yards, four TDs and one interception…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.