Wildcats win season opener
May 4, 2018
The Wildcats won their season opener, played in Mitchell, South Dakota against the Dakota Bulldogs.
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats opened their 2018 season in Mitchell, South Dakota with a 27-12 victory. The Wildcats showed that they have not practiced outside this season, as this wasn’t a very well played game, but they improved in the second half. The Wildcat offense alone had 12 penalties in the first half, but only two in the second half…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.