Wildcats win season opener

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats opened their 2018 season in Mitchell, South Dakota with a 27-12 vic­tory. The Wildcats showed that they have not prac­ticed outside this season, as this wasn’t a very well played game, but they im­proved in the second half. The Wildcat offense alone had 12 penalties in the first half, but only two in the second half…

