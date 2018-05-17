Wiskur eighth in DVC



Caleb Wiskur placed eighth in the DVC Golf Tournament in Colman, South Dakota last week.



By Shelly Finzen

Caleb Wiskur and Lukas Yearous of the Elkton- Lake Benton Golf Team played in the Dakota Valley Conference on May 7 at the Sunrise Ridge Golf Course in Colman, South Dakota. For this meet, the varsity teams golfed 18 holes, hitting each hole on this course twice…

