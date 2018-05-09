Wiskur placed fifth in DeSmet golf meet

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Caleb Wiskur and Lu­kas Yearous traveled to the Kingsbury Golf Course in DeSmet, South Dakota for a golf meet on Thursday, May 3. The weather for the meet was mostly clear with a light breeze. Wiskur placed fifth in the meet, through a tie-breaker for fifth. The tie was broken based on which player scored best on the most difficult hole.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.