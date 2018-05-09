Wiskur placed fifth in DeSmet golf meet
May 9, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Caleb Wiskur and Lukas Yearous traveled to the Kingsbury Golf Course in DeSmet, South Dakota for a golf meet on Thursday, May 3. The weather for the meet was mostly clear with a light breeze. Wiskur placed fifth in the meet, through a tie-breaker for fifth. The tie was broken based on which player scored best on the most difficult hole.
